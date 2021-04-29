LCSO hosting blood drive May 14

The Liberty County Sheriff’s Office is hosting a blood drive on Friday, May 14, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., in the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office training room, 2400 Beaumont Ave., Liberty.

All members of the public are welcome to attend and donate blood. This event is being coordinated with LifeShare. Donations are kept for local use and may save someone you love.

“Your donation could help someone battling cancer, enduring sickle cell disease, undergoing surgery or someone who has suffered a traumatic accident,” said Deputy Ann Marie Mitchell, who is organizing the event.

The training room where the blood drive will be held is located directly east of the sheriff’s office building.

For more information on donating or volunteering, call Mitchell at 936-336-4515.

