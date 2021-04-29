Joel Laburn Denby, Jr., age 72, passed away peacefully at his residence in Romayor, Texas, on April 27, 2021.

Joe was born on December 1, 1948 in Houston, Texas to the late Joel L. Denby, Sr. and Laverne Carrico Denby. Born and raised in Spring Branch, Joe graduated from Spring Branch High School in 1967 and went on to work at Cameron Iron Works for almost 20 years.

Joe was a man of many interests and talents. He was an iron worker, a carpenter, a long-haul truck driver and a farmer raising horses, pigs and watermelons. Joe loved to hunt, fish and especially loved to visit the casinos in Louisiana.

A beloved husband, father, son, brother and grandfather, Joe was also a good friend to many people. Joe is preceded in death by his parents, by his brother, James Glenn Denby and brother-in-law, William Scott Brady. He is survived by his loving wife of 33 years, Dianne Brady Denby; daughter, Ginger Denby Robinson and husband Harold; son, Joel (“Joey”) L. Denby, III; brother, Doug Denby and wife, Kathy; sister, Carol Ann Denby; grandchildren Matthew Brugger, Miranda Brugger Wright and husband, Keaton and great granddaughter, Khloe Brugger. Joe also leaves behind numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

A private service will be held with family and friends. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Joe’s honor to the Houston Food Bank: http://www.houstonfoodbank.org.

