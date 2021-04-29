Liberty ISD Education Foundation awards grants

The Liberty ISD Education Foundation is pleased to announce this year’s grant winners. Seven grants were awarded in this cycle to teachers for all four LISD campuses.

These grants are funded through contributions to the Liberty ISD Education Foundation by individual donors, businesses, corporations and community service organizations as well as through profits from our fundraising events. This year’s seven grants total $28,555.02. Since 2007, the Foundation has awarded $255,268.

INNOVATIVE TEACHING GRANT RECIPIENTS

Liberty Elementary School

Art in Action – Michelle Casey – $2,640

This grant funds a digital art curriculum that teaches students to draw, paint and sculpt. This grant is funded in part by the Vara Martin Daniel Teaching Grant for the Fine Arts, the Laura Jane Hartel Endowment and the Rick Mearns Grant.

Lego Education EV3 expansion and competition – Alex Morrison – $4,638

This project strengthens the robotics program allowing more students to participate in STEM level learning. This grant is funded in part by the JoBeth Willoughby Teaching Grant, the Jana Marie Buchanan Grant, the Norman and Brenda Dykes Endowment and the Miles Foundation Grant.

The Liberty ISD Education Foundation grant recipients are pictured with the Foundation’s board. This year’s recipients are Michelle Casey and Alex Morrison with Liberty Elementary; Richard Ewing and Jerry Lacefield with Liberty High School; Elisha Lemelle and Malissa Phillips with Liberty Middle School; and Dina LaChapelle and Kayla Harman with San Jacinto Elementary.

Liberty High School

After school Robotics program – Richard Ewing and Jerry Lacefield – $5,898

This grant creates an after-school robotics program that encourages competition in UIL academic competitions.This grant is funded in part by the CW and Aggie Castle Family Endowment, the JoAnn McGuire Endowment, the C.A. (Abe) Miles Endowment, the Liberty County Farm Bureau Endowment and the Liberty Lions Club.

Liberty Middle School

3D Augmented Reality Sandbox (Topography) – Elisha Lemelle – $7,479

This project uses a 3D sandbox to help students read and use topographical maps. This grant is funded by the Baxter W. Dunagan, Sr. Endowment and the Dawn Forticq Endowment.

Gizmos: Online Inquiry in the Classroom – Malissa Phillips – $2,494

Gizmos is an online laboratory that allows students to participate in labs that the district cannot afford to purchase. This grant funded by The Mildred Arnold Endowment, The Dr. Reese and Sara Brown, The Nora Miles Endowment, and The Dahlia McManus Endowment.

San Jacinto Elementary School

For the love of learning – Dina LaChapelle – $574

This grant supplies hands on activities for very young learners. This grant funded by the M.J. Joe Leonard Endowment.

Innovative Learning for Early Childhood Special Education – Kayla Harman – $4,832

An interactive whiteboard is the center of this grant aiming at helping special education students succeed in the STEM area. This grant is funded by the Jeffrey Family Teaching Endowment and the First Liberty National Bank Endowment.

The Foundation is also planning a gala concert feature The Royal Dukes Bank in April 2022 and the 7th Annual Liberty Freedom Ride. Both of these events will raise funds to support the Foundation.

Related article:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

