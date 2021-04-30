Betty Elaine Hoffman, age 88, of Splendora, Texas passed away Sunday, April 25, 2021. Betty was born May 6, 1932 in Franklin, Pennsylvania to parents, Roy William Greggs and Helen Esther (Ross) Greggs, who both preceded her in death along with her brother Roy (Sparky) Greggs Jr., husband Howard Donald Hoffman, husband Donald Claire Mays, and daughters Connie Rosetta Back and Sally Veronica Boyd.

Survivors include her son, Daniel Mays and wife Nelda; grandchildren, Roby Campbell, Jr. and wife Wanda, Donald Campbell and wife Michelle, Carrie Edwards and husband Ryan, Daniel Mays Jr. and wife Carrie, John Mays, Monica Mitschke and husband Doug; great-grandchildren, Veronica Campbell, Donald Campbell, Jr., Joshua Campbell, Paige Edwards, Braden Edwards, Sierra Holland, Alex Holland, Dallas Mays, Noah Mays, Savanna Mays, Bailey Mays and Preston Orchard; along with numerous other relatives and friends.

A memorial service will be held at 4:00 p.m., Monday, May 3, 2021 at the Pace Stancil Chapel, Cleveland, Texas with Gary Shiflet officiating. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Betty Hoffman please visit our Tribute Store.

