Jessie Ray Lamb, age 79, of Dayton, Texas, passed away Saturday, April 24, 2021. He was born February 23, 1942 in Eaton, Ohio to parents Albert and Annie Lamb who preceded him in death along with his brothers, Donnie and Tim.

Survivors include his wife, Pamela Lamb; daughter, Carol Lee Masters; sons, Chris Lamb and Dillon Ray Lamb; grandchildren, Tyler Lamb, Dusty Lamb, Brandy LeeShawn Miller and Layne Frank Miller; great-grandchildren, Axel Lamb and Ruger Lamb; bonus son, JW Stoneberger; bonus grandson, Jerry Stoneberger; along with numerous other relatives and friends.

A memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m., Monday, May 3, 2021 at First United Methodist Church, Cleveland, Texas.

