Valerie Lea Tiner went to be with our Lord and Savior Sunday April 25, 2021.

Valerie was born in Corpus Christi, Texas September 11, 1952 to Frank Leslie Morris and Sally Ann Price Morris.

Valerie is proceeded in death by her parents, brother Frank Morris, niece Tina Shown, nephews David Morris, David Shown, Jeffery and Joey Morris, granddaughter Stacy Lindsey and grandson Cody Lindsey.

Valerie is survived by her husband, Willie Frank Tiner, daughter Jeanne Burgess and husband Justin, daughter Carrie Hewitt, son Joel Mark Gardner Jr. and wife Shanacee. Brother Daryl Morris, sister Jenny Shown and brother Kevin Morris. Grandchildren, BJ Lindsey, Lacie Butcher, Amber Bennett, Addison Gardner, Paul David Hewitt, Samantha Gardner, Collin Kirkland, Tegan Burgess, Nathan Hewitt, Cooper Burgess, Grace Gardner and 7 great grandchildren.

Valerie loved the Lord, her family and friends. She also loved genealogy.

A memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, May 1, 2021 at Good Shepherd Baptist Church, Shepherd, Texas.

If you prefer to donate in her name, donations can be made to Camp Agape Grief Recovery PO Box 1484, Marble Falls, Tx 78654

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

