City of Dayton recognizes National Economic Development Week

May 9-15, 2021 is National Economic Development Week, which celebrates the contributions of positive economic development and explains the role of the economic development profession in our local community, including stewardship of:

Policies that meet broad economic objectives including increased employment, creation of higher-paying jobs, diversification of the economy, and sustainable growth.

Policies and programs to provide services such as building infrastructure, enhancing the quality of life through community development projects, and recruiting enhanced medical services for residents.

Policies and programs explicitly directed at improving the business climate through business attraction, finance, marketing, neighborhood and community development, business retention and expansion, real estate development, and others.

Now in its sixth year, National Economic Development Week was created by the International Economic Development Council, the largest professional membership organization for economic developers, in 2016 to recognize the unique role that economic development has in creating vibrant communities with strong economies.

Over the span of five years, more than 450 campaigns have been created throughout the United States and Canada, creating millions of impressions, hundreds of news stories, blog entries, videos, events, and other activities. Cities, counties, and states recognized the week in past years through official proclamations, local community events, and informational campaigns online and through social media. The United States Economic Development Administration (EDA) has also issued a statement commemorating Economic Development Week in past years.

This will be the first year Dayton will be celebrating Economic Development Week, with the effort spearheaded by the Dayton Community Development Corporation. DCDC has a variety of activities planned for Economic Development Week including meeting with local business leaders, highlighting past economic development projects, encouraging residents to shop locally, hosting a Business After Hours Mixer with the Dayton Chamber of Commerce, and more.

The Dayton City Council passed a Resolution on April 19, 2021, declaring May 9-15, 2021 Economic Development Week in the City of Dayton.

“We look forward to interacting with you all, and can not wait to celebrate Economic Development Week May 9-15,” said Ann Marie Miller, director of Dayton Community Development Corporation.

About the Dayton Community Development Corporation:The Dayton Community Development Corporation (DCDC) is a Type B Economic Development Corporation organized under Texas Local Government Code Sections 501 and 505. The Dayton Community Development Corporation was created in 1996. DCDC’s mission is “To attract and steward quality jobs and retain businesses that enhance our community.”

About the International Economic Development Council: The International Economic Development Council is the leading international association for professional economic developers. IEDC supports the work of more than 5,000 economic developers to create high-quality jobs, develop vibrant communities, and improve the quality of life in their regions. Our members are employed in a wide variety of settings including local, state, provincial, and federal governments, public-private partnerships, universities and a variety of other institutions.

To learn more about Economic Development Week, you can visit IEDC online at iedconline.org/edw.

