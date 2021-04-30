Liberty County Jail arrest report, April 28, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on April 28, 2021:
- Hinton, Mary Elizabeth – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Rindfuss, Joshua Lee – Assault and Failure to Appear
- Tarver, Curtis Leon Jr. – Theft of Property
- Williams, Nicholas James – Driving While Intoxicated
- Pilgreen, Christopher Lynn – Escape While Arrested/Confined, Theft of Property and Possession of Marijuana
- Neal, Makal Rashawn – Possession of Marijuana and Unlawful Carrying a Weapon
- Pye, Melvin D. Jr. – Possession of Marijuana and Unlawful Carrying a Weapon
- Kirklin, Contarious Dashawn – Possession of Marijuana and Unlawful Carrying a Weapon
- Redmon, Terri Christine – Public Intoxication
- Surber, Andrew Scott – Bond Revocation-Unlawful Carrying a Weapon