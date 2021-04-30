Liberty County Jail arrest report, April 28, 2021

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on April 28, 2021:

  • Hinton, Mary Elizabeth – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Rindfuss, Joshua Lee – Assault and Failure to Appear
  • Tarver, Curtis Leon Jr. – Theft of Property
  • Williams, Nicholas James – Driving While Intoxicated
  • Pilgreen, Christopher Lynn – Escape While Arrested/Confined, Theft of Property and Possession of Marijuana
  • Neal, Makal Rashawn – Possession of Marijuana and Unlawful Carrying a Weapon
  • Pye, Melvin D. Jr. – Possession of Marijuana and Unlawful Carrying a Weapon
  • Kirklin, Contarious Dashawn – Possession of Marijuana and Unlawful Carrying a Weapon
  • Redmon, Terri Christine – Public Intoxication
  • Surber, Andrew Scott – Bond Revocation-Unlawful Carrying a Weapon
  • Hinton, Mary Elizabeth
  • Kirklin, Contarious Dashawn
  • Neal, Makal Rashawn
  • Pilgreen, Christopher Lynn
  • Pye, Melvin D. Jr.
  • Redmon, Terri Christine
  • Rindfuss, Joshua Lee
  • Surber, Andrew Scott
  • Tarver, Curtis Leon Jr.
  • Williams, Nicholas James

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.