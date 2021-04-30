Milentz, Marshall named scholarship recipients for Magnolia District, Woman’s Clubs

The General Federation of Woman’s Clubs – Texas and GFWC Texas Magnolia District is proud to announce the 2021 Scholarship Awardees.

District Scholarship: Ashley Milentz of Liberty, sponsored by the Trivium Club of Liberty, was awarded the GFCW Texas – Magnolia District Scholarship in the amount of $2,000.

Ashley will attend Baylor University; her major is a Bachelor of Science – Biochemistry. Ashley is the daughter of Ross and Amy Milentz of Liberty and the granddaughter of Ray and Pam Milentz, also of Liberty.

Additionally, Ashley has also been awarded the GFWC Texas Simmang Volunteer Award Scholarship in the amount of $1,500.

Ashley Milentz

Drew Jacob Marshall

GFWC Texas: Billie Lindley Mc Mahon Scholarship: Drew Jacob Marshall of Jasper, sponsored by the Woman’s Civic Club of Jasper, was awarded the GFWC Texas Billie Lindley McMahon Scholarship in the amount of $2,500. Drew will be attending Angelina College.

In total Magnolia District and GFWC Texas Scholarships were awarded in the amount of $28,000, the latter being announced at the organization’s 2021 Annual Spring Convention held in Lubbock, April 21-24.

All graduating and in-college students in the Magnolia District region, which includes Liberty, Dayton, Cleveland, Kountze, Silsbee, Woodville, Kirbyville, Jasper, Beaumont, Port Arthur and Center, can apply for the district and state scholarship by contacting Helen Lamberth, District Scholarship Chairman at helenlamberth@ymail.com or visit the Magnolia District website for scholarship applications and descriptions of each scholarship available https://libertywomansclub.shutterfly.com/scholarshipinforamtion

“Congratulations to all graduating students and GFWC Texas Magnolia District Award Winners,” Lamberth said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

