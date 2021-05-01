Liberty County voters decide May 1 election races

The May 1 election results in Liberty County are in with 100 percent of precincts reporting. Here are the results with the person with the highest number of votes of each race in bold-face type:
CITY OF DAYTON
Mayor
- Caroline Wadzeck – 11 absentee, 161 early voting, 103 election day – 275 total votes
Dayton City Council Position 4
- Andy Conner – 11 absentee, 130 early, 85 election day – 226 total votes
- DG Bubba Graves – 3 absentee, 74 early voting, 65 election day – 142 total votes
Dayton City Council Position 5
- Janette Goulder-Frick – 3 absentee, 71 early voting, 35 election day – 109 total votes
- Jose S. Hernandez – 2 absentee, 1 early voting, 5 election day – 8 total votes
- Alvin Burress – 2 absentee, 126 early voting, 86 election day – 214 total votes
- Valorie Jackson Barton – 8 absentee, 11 early voting, 24 election day – 43 total votes
CITY OF AMES
Mayor
- Emmett Albro – 6 absentee, 11 early voting, 20 election day – 37 total votes
- Cornelius Gilmore – 3 absentee, 18 early voting, 60 election day – 81 total votes
Ames City Council, Position 1
- Michael Trahan – 10 absentee, 24 early voting, 66 election day – 100 total votes
Ames City Council, Position 2
- Carlton Rollins – 7 absentee, 20 early voting, 55 election day – 82 total votes
Ames City Council, Position 3
Eddie G. White – 11 absentee, 21 early, 63 election day – 95 total votes
Ames City Council, Position 5
- Audrey Harrison – 11 absentee, 21 early, 63 election day – 95 total votes
LIBERTY ISD
LISD Trustee Position 2
- Bruce Bell – 25 absentee, 105 early, 126 election day – 256 total votes
LISD Trustee Position 3
- Lance Lawrence – 27 absentee, 109 early, 127 election day – 263 total votes
LISD Trustee Position 6
- Rachel Odell – 28 absentee, 107 early voting, 112 election day voting – 247 total votes
LISD Trustee 4 (unexpired term)
- Craig P. Girard – 9 absentee, 34 early voting, 28 election day – 71 total votes
- Barbara “Barbie” Kelly – 27 absentee, 108 early voting, 132 election day – 267 total votes
LIBERTY COUNTY ESD NO. 1 PROPOSITION A
- For – 6 absentee, 6 early voting, 34 election day – 46 total votes
- Against – 3 absentee, 2 early voting, 21 election day – 26 total votes
CITY OF HARDIN
Mayor
- Harry Johnson – 2 absentee, 51 early voting, 21 election day – 74 total votes
Hardin City Council Position 1
- Chris Goodwin – 3 absentee, 53 early voting, 17 election day – 73 total votes
- Julie Terry – 0 absentee, 14 early voting, 6 election day – 20 total votes
Hardin City Council Position 2
- Brett Clark – 2 absentee, 47 early voting, 18 election day – 67 total votes
Hardin City Council Position 5
- Jonathon Fajkus – 0 absentee, 21 early voting, 7 election day – 28 total votes
- Harvey Finley – 3 absentee, 46 early voting, 15 election day – 64 total votes
HARDIN ISD
Hardin ISD Trustee Place 1
- Cody Parrish – 6 absentee, 218 early voting, 122 election day – 346 total votes
Hardin ISD Trustee Place 2
- Patty Williamson – 6 absentee, 103 early voting, 68 election day – 177 total votes
- Angie Amyx – 3 absentee, 202 early voting, 94 election day – 299 total votes
CITY OF PLUM GROVE
Plum Grove City Council, Position 1
- Jennifer Coker – 2 absentee, 12 early voting, 25 election day – 39 total votes
- Debra Bell – 2 absentee, 26 early voting, 26 election day – 54 total votes
Plum Grove City Council, Position 3
- Myra Acosta – 2 absentee, 9 early voting, 22 election day – 33 total votes
- Jacob Clay – 2 absentee, 28 early voting, 30 election day – 60 total votes
Plum Grove City Council, Position 4
- Calvin Padgett – 3 absentee, 30 early voting, 36 election day – 69 total votes
Plum Grove City Council, Position 5
- Diana Chunn – 2 absentee, 28 early voting, 31 election day – 61 total votes