Liberty County voters decide May 1 election races

The May 1 election results in Liberty County are in with 100 percent of precincts reporting. Here are the results with the person with the highest number of votes of each race in bold-face type:

CITY OF DAYTON

Mayor

Caroline Wadzeck – 11 absentee, 161 early voting, 103 election day – 275 total votes

Dayton City Council Position 4

Andy Conner – 11 absentee, 130 early, 85 election day – 226 total votes

DG Bubba Graves – 3 absentee, 74 early voting, 65 election day – 142 total votes

Dayton City Council Position 5

Janette Goulder-Frick – 3 absentee, 71 early voting, 35 election day – 109 total votes

Jose S. Hernandez – 2 absentee, 1 early voting, 5 election day – 8 total votes

Alvin Burress – 2 absentee, 126 early voting, 86 election day – 214 total votes

Valorie Jackson Barton – 8 absentee, 11 early voting, 24 election day – 43 total votes

CITY OF AMES

Mayor

Emmett Albro – 6 absentee, 11 early voting, 20 election day – 37 total votes

Cornelius Gilmore – 3 absentee, 18 early voting, 60 election day – 81 total votes

Ames City Council, Position 1

Michael Trahan – 10 absentee, 24 early voting, 66 election day – 100 total votes

Ames City Council, Position 2

Carlton Rollins – 7 absentee, 20 early voting, 55 election day – 82 total votes

Ames City Council, Position 3

Eddie G. White – 11 absentee, 21 early, 63 election day – 95 total votes

Ames City Council, Position 5

Audrey Harrison – 11 absentee, 21 early, 63 election day – 95 total votes

LIBERTY ISD

LISD Trustee Position 2

Bruce Bell – 25 absentee, 105 early, 126 election day – 256 total votes

LISD Trustee Position 3

Lance Lawrence – 27 absentee, 109 early, 127 election day – 263 total votes

LISD Trustee Position 6

Rachel Odell – 28 absentee, 107 early voting, 112 election day voting – 247 total votes

LISD Trustee 4 (unexpired term)

Craig P. Girard – 9 absentee, 34 early voting, 28 election day – 71 total votes

Barbara “Barbie” Kelly – 27 absentee, 108 early voting, 132 election day – 267 total votes

LIBERTY COUNTY ESD NO. 1 PROPOSITION A

For – 6 absentee, 6 early voting, 34 election day – 46 total votes

Against – 3 absentee, 2 early voting, 21 election day – 26 total votes

CITY OF HARDIN

Mayor

Harry Johnson – 2 absentee, 51 early voting, 21 election day – 74 total votes

Hardin City Council Position 1

Chris Goodwin – 3 absentee, 53 early voting, 17 election day – 73 total votes

Julie Terry – 0 absentee, 14 early voting, 6 election day – 20 total votes

Hardin City Council Position 2

Brett Clark – 2 absentee, 47 early voting, 18 election day – 67 total votes

Hardin City Council Position 5

Jonathon Fajkus – 0 absentee, 21 early voting, 7 election day – 28 total votes

Harvey Finley – 3 absentee, 46 early voting, 15 election day – 64 total votes

HARDIN ISD

Hardin ISD Trustee Place 1

Cody Parrish – 6 absentee, 218 early voting, 122 election day – 346 total votes

Hardin ISD Trustee Place 2

Patty Williamson – 6 absentee, 103 early voting, 68 election day – 177 total votes

Angie Amyx – 3 absentee, 202 early voting, 94 election day – 299 total votes

CITY OF PLUM GROVE

Plum Grove City Council, Position 1

Jennifer Coker – 2 absentee, 12 early voting, 25 election day – 39 total votes

Debra Bell – 2 absentee, 26 early voting, 26 election day – 54 total votes

Plum Grove City Council, Position 3

Myra Acosta – 2 absentee, 9 early voting, 22 election day – 33 total votes

Jacob Clay – 2 absentee, 28 early voting, 30 election day – 60 total votes

Plum Grove City Council, Position 4

Calvin Padgett – 3 absentee, 30 early voting, 36 election day – 69 total votes

Plum Grove City Council, Position 5

Diana Chunn – 2 absentee, 28 early voting, 31 election day – 61 total votes

