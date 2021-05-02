One man missing after jumping from Trinity River bridge in Liberty

Liberty Police Department has called off a search for the night for a 27-year-old Crosby man who went missing in the Trinity River at the US 90 bridge in Liberty around 6 p.m. Sunday.

According to Lt. Chip Fairchild, a spokesperson for Liberty Police Department, it appears that two men were involved in horseplay and jumping from the bridge when one of the two men failed to surface after landing in the water.

Authorities searched for the missing man until just before 9 p.m. Sunday when it became too dark for the search to continue. They plan to return to the area at daylight to search for him by drone and boat.

Fairchild said the missing man has not been identified at this time. He was at the sandbar enjoying an outing with friends when the incident occurred.

