Gordon Dale Smith, age 80 of Coldspring, Texas passed away Thursday, April 29, 2021. He was born October 24, 1940 in Coldspring, Texas to parents Hilery and Lena Smith who preceded him in death along with his 9 brothers and sisters.

Dale Smith was known to all as a family man, as there was no greater joy to him than his family. He had few other hobbies, or even many outside friends, as his every moment and concern was the well-being of his family. He simply cherished being with his family more than anything else. He was a simple man who was always committed to helping others quietly and without recognition. He loved his son, daughters, and grandchildren without measure. His beloved wife of 38 years was by his side continuously since their retirement. The first words out of his mouth each day were, “Where are we going to go today?” These drives were a favorite past time of his.

A giant hole is felt as we struggle to grip with the loss of our Rock. We are comforted in knowing Dad took a deep wonderful breath of heaven Thursday and that we will see him again in paradise. We know he will be welcoming us with a big hug and the words, “It sure is nice to have you home.”

Survivors include his wife of 38 years, Yvonne Smith; son, Larry Wayne Smith; daughters, Mary Jean “MJ” Payne and husband Marcus Payne, Dala Roxanne Smith, Erica Nicole Corso and husband Bobby Corso; grandchildren, Morgan Jernigan, Alexis Smith, Keely Smith, Joseph Corso, Honey Smith and Avery Corso; along with numerous other relatives and friends.

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, May 3, 2021 at First Baptist Church, Coldspring, Texas with visitation starting at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Laurel Hill Cemetery, Coldspring, Texas.

