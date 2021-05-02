Donald Frank Vestal Sr, age 74, was born March 15, 1947 in Cleveland, Tx, and passed away on April 28, 2021 in The Woodlands, Tx.

He is proceeded in death by his beloved wife and best friend Patsy Vestal; his loving parents, James and Evalena Vestal; brother, JT Vestal; sisters Barbara Wilkerson, Juanita Poole, Sharon Watts, Evelyn Mitchell, EvaLois Marshall, and Geneva Zavala.

His survivors include his brother, Hubert Vestal and wife Karen; sisters: Bettye Rhoden and husband Louis, and Jimmie King and husband Butch; sons, Donnie Vestal and wife Katie, and Gary Moreau; daughters, Ashley Adkins and husband Mark, Melanie Eastman and husband David, Stacy Gautreaux and husband Tim, Donna Cooper and husband Craig, and Debra White; grandchildren: Landon Adkins, Tripp Vestal, Macie Vestal, Haley Eastman, Connor Eastman, Brooke Green, Kindal Moreau, Caitlyn Carrol, Caden Gautreaux, Claire Gautreaux, Abby Cooper, Morgan Cooper; 3 great-granddaughters; and 4 great-grandsons.

Donald served in the US Army during Vietnam and was awarded the Purple Heart, Medal of Excellent Marksman with a rifle. Excellent Marksman with the 106rr, amongst many more.

He loved going to the Horse races and Casinos with his brother Hubert. He enjoyed watching basketball and football. He loved to hunt and fish but most of all, he loved being with his family. Everyone who knew him said they’ll always remember his laugh, that it was one of a kind.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m., Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at Pace Stancil Funereal Home, Cleveland, Texas. Services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, May 6, 2021 at Pace Stancil Chapel, Cleveland, Texas. Interment will follow at Houston National Cemetery, Houston, Texas.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

