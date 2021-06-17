Hardin Methodist Church celebrates Watsons’ 30-year pastoral anniversary

The congregation of Hardin United Methodist Church on Sunday, June 13, celebrated Pastor Gideon and Carolyn Watson’s 30 years of service to the church.

On June 16, 1991, Gideon Watson was appointed as local pastor to the Methodist churches in Hardin and Batson.

“I just happened to mention in a recent council meeting that, wow, we’ve been here for 30 years, and then next thing I know, all this happened,” Pastor Gideon remarked during the special reception held at the church.

Laura Yarbrough coordinated the Sunday morning reception, as well as two Sunday services to honor and thank the Watsons for their three decades of leadership and love.

Bruce Halstead delivered the message for both services, and testimonials as to the Watsons’ impact were provided by Howard and Dani Brister, Stephen Lawson, Emily Cook and Marcus Brand. Mike Key walked congregants through a timeline of Gideon and Carolyn’s life together and life in service to the church.

The range of testimonies covered topics from their school days at Daisetta, ensuring Lawson felt welcome in the congregation as he walked in with long hair and tattoos, to being bold enough to preach the truth of the Bible as the infallible Word of God and the comforting presence and pastoral love for worried parents going through an unimaginably scary time.

The Watsons have been married for 53 years, have two sons, one daughter-in-law and three precious granddaughters.

“Pastor Gideon and Carolyn aren’t going anywhere, but the church family at HUMC are thankful to have stopped and taken the opportunity to let their beloved pastoral family know how much they are appreciated,” said Emily Cook.

You can join the church family at Hardin United Methodist Church. Services are offered at 9 and 10:55 a.m., with Sunday School in between.

