Thank you! LHS Class of 2021 shares gratitude to sponsors

Dear editor,
The Class of 2021 would like to thank all that sponsored our class this year. The Class was unable to do all its fundraising due to the pandemic, but we were able to have a wonderful prom at the Hilton Garden Inn at Galveston.
A lot of things were different this year. We were unable to have Project Grad at the High School due to COVID but it was still a huge success. We were able to rent the TVE and have a food truck, game truck, Kona Ice, mechanical bull and several other fun activities for students to participate in.
With the sponsorships, we were able to provide students with awesome graduation gifts and cash money to take home as well. So once again, due to COVID, our spring fundraising in 2020 was cut short, and if it was not for these sponsors, we would not have had the money for all of these things.
Thank you for all of the support you have given to the Class of 2021!
The sponsors were:
- Link Funeral Funding
- Nadim I. Cook, PLLC
- Prosperity Bank
- Taylor Pipeline
- Jordan Thibodeaux State Farm
- Smart Materials
- Firm Foundations
- Alma’s Designs, Florist and More
- Internet Management Systems
- Maci Feed and Supply
- Victor Barranco State Farm
- Tracy Williams State Farm
- Capital Farm Credit
- Generations Coffee and Sandwich Shop
- Tarver Abstract
- Sterling Funeral Home
- Casa Del Pueblo
- Walmart
- SimpLee Southern Grace
- AGS General Contractors
- Allison Funeral Service
- Jones Automotive Services, Inc.
- Louvuer Engraving and Monuments
- Fabrication and Construction Services LP
- Liberty County Teachers Federal Credit Union
- Texas Elite Electrical Services, LLC
- Brookshire Brothers – Liberty
- El Burrito – Liberty