Thank you! LHS Class of 2021 shares gratitude to sponsors

Dear editor,

The Class of 2021 would like to thank all that sponsored our class this year. The Class was unable to do all its fundraising due to the pandemic, but we were able to have a wonderful prom at the Hilton Garden Inn at Galveston.

A lot of things were different this year. We were unable to have Project Grad at the High School due to COVID but it was still a huge success. We were able to rent the TVE and have a food truck, game truck, Kona Ice, mechanical bull and several other fun activities for students to participate in.

With the sponsorships, we were able to provide students with awesome graduation gifts and cash money to take home as well. So once again, due to COVID, our spring fundraising in 2020 was cut short, and if it was not for these sponsors, we would not have had the money for all of these things.

Thank you for all of the support you have given to the Class of 2021!

The sponsors were:

Link Funeral Funding

Nadim I. Cook, PLLC

Prosperity Bank

Taylor Pipeline

Jordan Thibodeaux State Farm

Smart Materials

Firm Foundations

Alma’s Designs, Florist and More

Internet Management Systems

Maci Feed and Supply

Victor Barranco State Farm

Tracy Williams State Farm

Capital Farm Credit

Generations Coffee and Sandwich Shop

Tarver Abstract

Sterling Funeral Home

Casa Del Pueblo

Walmart

SimpLee Southern Grace

AGS General Contractors

Allison Funeral Service

Jones Automotive Services, Inc.

Louvuer Engraving and Monuments

Fabrication and Construction Services LP

Liberty County Teachers Federal Credit Union

Texas Elite Electrical Services, LLC

Brookshire Brothers – Liberty

El Burrito – Liberty

