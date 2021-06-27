Debbie Lynne Stanley, age 61, of Cleveland, Texas, passed away Wednesday, June 23, 2021. She was born June 30, 1959 in Baytown, Texas to parents R.D. Stanley and Barbara Fuller Stanley. She is preceded in death by her mother, and brothers, Ricky Stanley and Jackie Stanley.

Debbie was beautiful women inside and out, she loved her family very much. Many memories were made while Debbie was walking this Earth with us. She was always thinking about helping someone if she could. She worked very hard in her life to provide for her two kids and to give them everything she could, she saw us through tough times and was someone you could count on. One of Debbie’s signature traits was to always carry her favorite drink with her, a Dr. Pepper in one hand and a cigarette in the other. Debbie also made the best stuffing during the holidays that everybody loved, so much in fact it was the one dish no matter what there would never be any left of. Debbie will always be missed and loved by the family that is here today, while we are sad on her passing we know she is in a better place and in better health. God gained another angel and one we hope will always be watching over us.

Survivors include her father, R.D. Stanley; children, Chassity Robinson and husband Pete,

Sean Ramsey and wife Alexandra; brothers, Mickey Stanley and wife Johanne, Lewis Stanley and wife Jinger; sister, Vickie Holden and husband Jim; grandchildren, Brianna Stanley, Kayla Robinson, and Connor Ramsey; great-grandchildren, Chloe Selph, Aubree Selph, and Nikolai Clark Robinson; along with numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m., Friday, June 25, 2021 at Pace Stancil Funeral Home, Cleveland, Texas. Services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, June 26, 2021 at Pace Stancil Chapel, Cleveland, Texas. Interment will follow at Montague Cemetery, Cleveland, Texas.

