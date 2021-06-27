Mary E. Bailey, age 92, of Cleveland, Texas, passed away Thursday, June 24, 2021. She was born June 26, 1928 in Woden, Texas to parents Artis and Winnie Scott who preceded her in death along with her brother, Billy Dale Scott.

Survivors include her daughters, Darlene Enloe and Connie Boles and husband Otis; sisters, Johnnie Matlock and Edna Cox; brother, Artis Glenn Scott; grandchildren, Kim Parker and husband Tommy, Danielle Hurd and husband Dan, Mark Enloe and wife Robin; along with numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m., Sunday, June 27, 2021 at Pace Stancil Funeral Home, Cleveland, Texas. Graveside services will be held at 12:00 noon, Monday, June 28, 2021 at Cleveland Memorial Park, Cleveland, Texas.

