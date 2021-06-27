Martha Zell Barnett, 83, of Batson, Texas, passed away Thursday, June 24, 2021, at her residence with her loving family by her side. Mrs. Barnett was born May 20, 1938, in Batson, Texas, to her mother, Pearlie Ethel Stovall. She was a homemaker and will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Mrs. Barnett is preceded in death by her mother; her sister, Wanda Cummings; her brother, Tommy Sivils; and her stepfather, Olen Barnhart. Those left to cherish her memory are her brother, Larry Barnhart of Batson, Texas; brother-in-law, Buddy Cummings of LaPort, TX; and a host of loving family and friends.

A service of remembrance will be held Sunday, June 27, 2021, at 3:00 P.M. at Batson Prairie Baptist Church with Reverend Lee Gruver and Reverend Tolbert Hudspeth officiating interment to follow at Guedry Cemetery. A gathering of family and friends will also be Sunday, June 27, 2021, from 1:00 P.M. until the time of service.

Honoring Mrs. Barnett as pallbearers will be Bud Cummings, Jake Hudspeth, Curt Johnson, Mark Cochran, Josh Hudspeth, Jude Hudspeth, James Dean Moore, Curtis McIntire, Jonathan Brown, and Cody Hughes.

