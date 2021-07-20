Good Deed Alert: Strangers pitch in to help ‘mooing target’ on highway

Bluebonnet News is always on the lookout for good news to share with readers. Not only do these moments restore faith in our fellow man, but they bond together the community.

Ordinarily, the stories highlighted in the Good Deed Alerts are submitted by readers. Last month, a reader shared a story after seeing a young Whataburger employee in Liberty buy a meal for a stranger in need. In January, Bluebonnet News readers in Plum Grove highlighted two young neighbors who were filling up potholes to make the roads safer for everyone who traveled them.

The Good News Alert this time is slightly different. On Monday night, June 19, Bluebonnet News’ reporter, on the way home from a Dayton City Council meeting, came across a group of strangers working together to protect motorists from a cow that had escaped its fences along SH 146 at FM 2830.

The Houdini heifer, which almost became ground beef, was first spotted by a young woman from Woodville after she narrowly avoided hitting it. Instead of continuing on her way, the young woman pulled over and began flashing her headlights at oncoming traffic, trying her best to alert drivers to the danger as the cow ran back and forth across the highway.

A few moments later, two men and a young boy from Tarkington joined the efforts. They exited their vehicle and began to chase the animal, which seemed to know exactly where she had gotten out as she quickly ducked through a hole in the fence. Pulling items from their own truck, the men tried to repair the broken barbed wire fence.

When it became apparent that their fence patch job was not going to work, the Woodville woman went to her vehicle and returned with a bright yellow towing strap, which the men tied across the opening of the fence, thus preventing the heifer, or any of her friends, from escaping.

A group of strangers patched a barbed wire fence on SH 146 Monday night to keep cattle from getting in the roadway and harming motorists.

Bluebonnet News failed to get the names of any of the parties involved, but if you know any of the people shown in the photograph, be sure to send along our regards and thanks.

If you see someone doing a good deed that should be highlighted, please be sure to send an email to Bluebonnet News at editor@bluebonnetnews.com. Include a description of the event, a photo and your phone number.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

