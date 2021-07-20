Willie Lee “Bill” Gorden, Sr., 78, passed away on July 18, 2021, at 5:37 am. Willie Lee Gorden Sr (Bill) went home to be with his Lord and Savior. Bill grew up in Nixon, TX then later moved to Vidor, Tx where he was drafted into the United States Army and fought in Vietnam. After he was discharged from the Army he took up his profession working in the oilfield as a roughneck.

Bill loved spending time with his family and friends and strumming on guitars. He also loved to mechanic on many things to pass his time away. Bill never met a stranger and would help anyone he knew. Mr. Gorden was born February 28, 1943, in Weslaco, TX to the late Lonie Hatch Gorden and Evalyn Elizabeth Elliott. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

Mr. Gorden is preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Mary Meyers; and his great-grandchild, Ramsey Gorden.

Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife, Betty Jean Gorden of Hardin, TX; son, Willie Lee Gorden Jr, and wife Raelene of Hardin, TX; daughters, Francis Weaver, and husband, Gerald of Fackler, AL and Jennifer DeBlanc and husband Andre of Rye, TX; brother, Oliver Moore; sister, Katherine Morgan of Vidor, TX; grandchildren, Dakota Gorden and Taylor of Hardin, TX, Leroy Weaver of Hardin, TX, Colby Weaver of Hardin, TX, and Breanna Kyle of Rye, TX; great-grandchildren, Wyatt Weaver of Dayton, TX, Laken Weaver of Alabama, Remington Weaver of Alabama, Riley Gorden of Hardin, TX and Madison Roth of Lumberton, TX; and a host of loving family and friends.

A service of remembrance will be held on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at 3:00 P.M. at Roadside Memorial Baptist Church in Saratoga, TX with Reverend Nathan Hendrix officiating. Interment to follow at Moss Hill Cemetery in Moss Hill. A gathering of family and friends will be on Tuesday, July 20, 2021, from 5:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. Also a Roadside Memorial Baptist Church.

Honoring Mr. Gorden as pallbearers will be Willie Lee Gorden Jr., Leroy Weaver, Andre Deblanc, Donald Riddick, Dakota Gorden, and Colby Weaver. Honorary pallbearers will be Robert Austin and Danny Yocum.

