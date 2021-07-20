Wanda Louise Crawford Robbins, 82, of Daisetta,TX passed away peacefully with her 2 sons Chester and Kelly, and daughter in laws, Sheri and Christine by her bedside in Houston, TX Memorial Hermann Hospital.

Wanda was the middle sister of 5 girls. She has told many stories of the hair pulling and nail scratching but also of the bond that sisters have. Wanda also raised 4 boys, Chester, Robin, Randy, and Kelly that has got to make a woman strong, and tough and she was. She could give a hug & kiss and let the boys know that she loved them but also knew exactly how and when to put them in their places.And oh what a strong willed woman she was. She overcame multiple strokes, cancer, heart problems, kidney disease, and many other ailments. She took charge with that strong will and was able to play the role of mom, nurse, and “doctor” for over 30 years with her son Robin. But her strongest moments were when she had to rely totally upon her faith to get through the darkest hours a mother could ever face, the death of her two sons. You were able to babysit for all of your grandchildren and even a few of you great grandchildren. We love you and we thank you for being our MoM- WoW spelled upside down. She was a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah Witness in Liberty,TX. A very special thank you to Samantha Rose for all those hours you baby sat so your mom and dad could be at the hospital, to 2 of the sisters of her faith, Virginia & Kapun Karen for all the times you called, visited, took her to doctor’s appointments, sat with Robin, and countless other deeds. We love and appreciate you, you have been a real encouragement to our family, and thank you to all of the home health providers.

Mrs. Robbins is preceded in death by her parents, Chester Crawford and Ethel Coker; sons, Kenneth Robin Rose; sisters, Mary Jean Wood, Emma Kate Walshak, Joann Morse, and Sherry Lee Farr; and her husband, Kenneth L. Rose.

Those left to cherish her memory are her sons, Chester Caskey, and wife Sheri of Daisetta, TX and Kelly Rose and wife Christine of Hull, TX; daughter in law, Regina Rose; grandchildren, Crystal Caskey, Leah Elder, Chester “Chet” Caskey Jr., Chasity Rose, Heather Rose, Holly Konarik, Samantha Rose, Daisy Rose, George Rose, Justin Lane, Andrew Lane, and Amber Rose; great great grandchildren, Austin, Kaylyn, Jonah, Micah, Grace, Adam, Marshall, Karmin, Kaleb, Kian, Wyatt, Levi, Sophie, and Kyla.

A service of remembrance will be held on Saturday, July 24, 2021 at Faith & Family Chapel at 12:00 P.M. with interment to follow at Crawford Cemetery in Saratoga, TX. A gathering of family and friends will also be held on Friday, July 24, 2021 at Faith & Family Chapel from 10:00 A.M. until the time of service.

Honoring Mrs. Robbins as pallbearers will be Chet Caskey, Austin Whittaker, Chester Caskey Sr., Kelly Rose, Justin Lane, and Sean Stewart. Honorary pallbearer will be J.B. Farr.

