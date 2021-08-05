Trinity River NWR announces upcoming hunts

Trinity River National Wildlife Refuge is announcing upcoming hunts for the 2021-2022 season.

General (rifle, archery, and muzzleload) and Upland Game lottery hunts can be found on the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department “Drawn Hunts” page: TPWD Drawn Hunts. The TPWD Drawn Hunt for the refuge is for deer/hog and squirrel/rabbit only.

The Waterfowl hunts will remain the same as last year. We will be offering single day first come, first serve permits by email for weekend hunt opportunities during the Waterfowl hunt season. The cost per day will be $10 per person with a maximum of four hunters per hunt party. Youth hunters (age 16 and under) are free.

Emails will be accepted with the Waterfowl application the Tuesday before the hunt weekend from 8 to 10 a.m. Hunters who receive a spot will be notified no later than Wednesday by 4 p.m. for their selected day hunt. One application per email. (Example: If you want to hunt both days, two separate emails must be sent.) Multiple applications in one email will not be accepted.

Payment will be due the morning of the hunt upon check in. Check or money order will be only acceptable forms of payment. Cash will not be accepted. Hunters will receive the permit upon payment.

For more information, contact Bonnie Campisi at Bonnie_Campisi@fws.gov or call 936-336-9786 from 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

