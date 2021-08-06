Donald Harvey Lyons, age 71 of Hardin, Tx, went to be with the Lord on August 2, 2021. Donnie was born on March 6, 1950, in Morrilton, Arkansas, son of the late Harvey and Lorene Lyons. He graduated from Hardin High School in 1969. His career included working at U.S. Steel, Hardin High School, and then retiring from John J. Hebert Distributing after 25 plus years of service. He was a dedicated member of Hardin Baptist Church, where he served in many capacities. Donnie loved the Lord, spending time with his family, and observing nature.

Donnie is preceded in death by his parents. Those left to celebrate his life are his loving wife of 49 years, Beth Lyons of Hardin, TX; daughter, Lori Fondon and husband, John Fondon Jr. of Kingsburg, CA; son, Donald Shane Lyons and wife Brooke Lyons of Alvin, TX; daughter, Megan Traylor of Hardin, TX; brothers, Randy Lyons of Baytown, TX and Larry Lyons and wife, Carolyn of Hardin, TX; sister, Carol Rayburn and husband, David of Mountain Home, AR; ten grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; and a host of loving family and friends.

A celebration of his life will be held Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. at Hardin Baptist Church in Hardin, TX with Pastor Tony Hines officiating.

In lieu of flowers please make a charitable donation in memory of Donald Lyons to a charity of your choice.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

