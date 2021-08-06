Liberty County Jail arrest report, Aug. 3, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Aug. 3, 2021:

  • Lopez-Hernandez, Fernando Javier – Burglary of a Habitation
  • Mangum, Luke Avery – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Montgomery, Jeremiah Thomas – Assault/Family Violence
  • Hall, Billy Dale – Assault Causing Bodily Injury
  • Williams, Richard Deuntry – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Tampering With a Government Document, and Operating or Permitting the Operation of a Salvage or Nonrepairable Motor Vehicle
  • Tascherey, Larry Shannon – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Lawrence, Heather Lee – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Resisting Arrest
  • Garza, Aerial Monique – Possession of a Controlled Substance
