Liberty County Jail arrest report, Aug. 3, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Aug. 3, 2021:

Lopez-Hernandez, Fernando Javier – Burglary of a Habitation

Mangum, Luke Avery – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Montgomery, Jeremiah Thomas – Assault/Family Violence

Hall, Billy Dale – Assault Causing Bodily Injury

Williams, Richard Deuntry – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Tampering With a Government Document, and Operating or Permitting the Operation of a Salvage or Nonrepairable Motor Vehicle

Tascherey, Larry Shannon – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Lawrence, Heather Lee – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Resisting Arrest

Garza, Aerial Monique – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Lawrence, Heather Lea

Garza, Aerial Monique

Williams, Richard Deuntry

Tascherey, Larry Shannon

Montgomery, Jeremiah Thomas

Mangum, Luke Avery

Lopez-Hernandez, Fernando Javier

Hall, Billy Dale

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

