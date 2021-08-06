Liberty County Jail arrest report, Aug. 3, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Aug. 3, 2021:
- Lopez-Hernandez, Fernando Javier – Burglary of a Habitation
- Mangum, Luke Avery – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Montgomery, Jeremiah Thomas – Assault/Family Violence
- Hall, Billy Dale – Assault Causing Bodily Injury
- Williams, Richard Deuntry – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Tampering With a Government Document, and Operating or Permitting the Operation of a Salvage or Nonrepairable Motor Vehicle
- Tascherey, Larry Shannon – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Lawrence, Heather Lee – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Resisting Arrest
- Garza, Aerial Monique – Possession of a Controlled Substance