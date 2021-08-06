William (Billy) Frederick Offutt, 75 of Liberty, Texas passed away on Sunday, August 1, 2021 at Liberty Dayton hospital. Billy was born in Kingsland, Arkansas on September 6, 1945 to parents Hugh Edward Offutt and Ellen Cox Offutt.

Billy was a member of Liberty high school class of 1964. After high school, Billy enlisted in the United States Coast Guard where he proudly served his country during the Vietnam conflict. After returning home he went to work in the oil fields of Texas. He started a family and settled down in Liberty.

Billy took pride in his service to the community with the VFW, Masonic Lodge, and as a church member of Heights Baptist Church. His presence filled any room he was in, just as his wit and charm left impressions on everyone who knew him.

Billy was preceded in death by his parents; son Jonathon Craven Offutt; brothers Hughie Leonard Offutt and Edward Olson Offutt. He leaves behind to cherish his memory his partner and love, Theresa Cain; sons Larry Wayne Offutt and wife April, William Joseph Offutt and wife Keely; sister Marjorie Graham; six grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

A graveside service with military honors will be held 11 AM on Friday, August 6, 2021 at Fairlawn Cemetery in Liberty with visitation an hour prior.

