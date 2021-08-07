Eagle Scout project delivers school supplies to Cleveland

Scouts from Troop 777 of Sam Houston Area Council, delivered bags filled with school supplies for children in the Cleveland area on Friday, Aug. 6.

Royce Moriyasu, a Life Scout with the Troop, stepped up to lead this effort as his Eagle Project. Royce wanted to help children return to school with the supplies. Being able to support other children receiving a great education is a priority to Royce. He has recently been training to become a tutor in the area of Computer Science.

After receiving unit and district approval in July to begin this project, Royce encouraged troop members, family, and friends to gather and donate supplies. Then, members of the units under Royce’s direction, assembled the bags.

Reed Kotalik, Jennifer Bergman, Curtis Burrell and Royce Moriyasu are helping to put much-needed school supplies in the hands of children in the Cleveland area.

These supplies were provided to Curtis Burrell of Reach One Teach One at the offices of Zack Harkness, Constable of Precinct 6. Reed Kotalik, one of the three Scouts in his troop that assisted with the delivery, led a similar project for Cleveland children last year. There was such a great response to that initiative that Mr. Burrell requested help again. Royce was enthusiastic to assist Reach One Teach One and take the lead on it for 2021 as his Eagle Project.

Eagle Scouts Avery Moriyasu and Rafe Kotalik also assisted Royce with the transport. Rafe has organized several efforts for the Cleveland Area dating back to Hurricane Harvey relief efforts.

Rafe said of Royce’s project, “It was an honor to support Royce’s efforts to help the Cleveland community. Scouts BSA Troop 777 and Venturing Crew 112 enjoy being able to give. We appreciate Jennifer Bergman, the Liberty County District Attorney, and Zack Harkness, Constable of Liberty County Precinct No. 6, for continuing to share ways that our members can serve this community.”

On Sunday, August 8, Reach One Teach One will host a distribution event for the supplies at Samuel Wiley Park from 4 to 8 p.m.

Scouts Robert Curry, Ehren Klaus, Rafe Kotalik, Holden Acero, Bryce Irwin Wishoun and Matt Vera hold some of the donated school supplies.



