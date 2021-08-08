John Conway Peebles, 79, of Hull passed away Wednesday Aug 4, 2021, at Houston Methodist Hospital. He was born August 2, 1942 in Houston, TX to the late Archie and Winona Lee-Peebles.

He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Helen Peebles; daughters, Martha Pitts and LeAnn Valdez; brother, Les Peebles; and sister, Martha Sides.

Those left to cherish his memory are his grandchildren, Destiny Pitts of Clearlake, TX, and Sam Pitts III of League City; sisters-in-law, Mimsy Peebles of Hull, Gwen Johnston of Sour Lake, Jacque Liston of Hull, and Judy Potts and husband Steve Potts of Katy, TX; numerous nieces, nephews and a host of loving family and friends.

A memorial service of remembrance will be held at a later date.

