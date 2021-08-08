On Friday, August 6, 2021, Mary Jane Miksch, known lovingly as Miss Miksch, Jane, Mama, Gran, or Granny, passed away peacefully at the age of 85. Jane was born on August 2, 1936 to Mr. John Clinton Tumlinson and Mrs. Roland B. Tumlinson in Waelder, Texas, a place she always loved, primarily because of the never-ending bonds she had with the people she grew up with, including her sister and best friend, Martha Jo Nesrsta. She received her associate’s degree from The University of Texas before marrying her loving husband, Thomas W. Miksch, on August 17, 1956. Tom and Jane raised two sons, Mark and Todd, and one daughter, Amy. After working alongside each other in school administration for 31 years, they both retired to spend their time enjoying watching their grandchildren grow up.

Jane was the sweetest of people but those close to her will never forget her sharp, hilarious wit and her endearing ability to always laugh at herself. Though one would never guess, she was also fiercely competitive, which tended to show itself with her penchant for the occasional rule bending to ensure her victory at family game night. Undoubtedly, Jane’s most defining characteristic was her intense love for her family, for whom she would do absolutely anything for without hesitation. Every member of her family knew that no one worried about them quite like Jane, but that’s because no one loved them quite like Gran. She will be forever loved and deeply missed.

Mary Jane is preceded in death by her parents; her husband Tom; and her sister, Martha Jo.

Those left to cherish her memory are her three children, Mark Wayne Miksch and wife Kathy of Falls City, TX, Amy Michelle Fitzgerald and husband Phil of Hull, TX, and Todd Miksch of Porter, TX; her six grandchildren, Jennifer Stanley and husband John, Joshua Fitzgerald and wife Barbra, Micah Miksch, Morgan Miksch, Maggie Miksch, and Marley Miksch; her four great-grandchildren, Sophie Stanley, Sully Stanley, Stella Stanley, and Jerico Foster, numerous nieces, nephews, and a host of loving family and friends.

A service of remembrance will be held Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Hardin United Methodist Church in Hardin, TX with Reverend Gideon Watson officiating, interment will follow at Hopkinsville Masonic Cemetery in Waelder, TX at 4:00 p.m. A Gathering of Mrs. Miksch’s family and friends will also be Tuesday, August 10, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. also at Hardin United Methodist Church in Hardin, TX.

Honoring Mrs. Miksch as pallbearers will be Joshua Fitzgerald, Micah Miksch, John Stanley, Sully Stanley, Andy Nesrsta, Gary Miksch, and Dewayne Miksch. Honorary pallbearers will be Richard Cain and Billy Yarbourgh.

