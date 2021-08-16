County-wide prayer march planned for Oct. 2

Liberty County churches are coming together to host a joint county-wide prayer march on Saturday, Oct. 2, beginning at noon at the Vara Faye Daniel Pavilion, 1829 Sam Houston Ave., Liberty.

This year’s turnout is expected to rival or surpass last year’s event that saw hundreds of people in attendance. Rev. Chris Contreras, pastor of New Work Family Worship Center in Liberty, will offer welcome remarks and a call to prayer at the pavilion.

The march will then move on Liberty City Hall where prayers for city administrators, law enforcement and first responders/firefighters will be offered. From there, the group will march to the Liberty County Courthouse where prayers will be offered for government leaders in Washington, D.C., Austin, Liberty County, and all leaders across the nation.

People gather at the Vara Faye Daniel Pavilion outside of Liberty City Hall for a prayer walk on Sept. 26, 2020. Hundreds of people participated.

At First United Methodist Church’s parking lot, prayers will be made for communities, families, marriages, relationships and the encouragement of parents. The fourth stop will be at a vacant lot at 613 1/2 Main St., across from First Baptist Church, where prayers will be offered for educational institutions, teachers, administrators, school personnel, students, American classrooms, colleges and universities.

The final stop before returning to the pavilion will be Immaculate Conception Church for prayers of comfort and healing for the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, including those who have been lost or have lost someone to the illness. At the pavilion, prayers of praise and thanksgiving for all of God’s blessings, as well as prayers for the economy, lost jobs, businesses and recovery, will offered.

Karla Burriss and Appointed by Grace will perform music selections throughout the event.

Those who attend are asked to not wear political attire of any kind as this event is meant for everyone.

For more information or any questions related to the event, contact Jane Delaney at 713-248-9204 or adelaney3@comcast.net.

Participants in a prayer walk on Sept. 26, 2020, in Liberty, lift their hands in prayer for the safety and welfare of the nation’s first responders.

