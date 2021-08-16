Entergy Texas’ annual fan distribution helps low-income customers stay cool and save

For the 21st summer in a row, Entergy Texas, Inc. donated fans to help low-income customers stay cool and save money. This year, the company donated 1,300 boxed fans to 34 agencies and locations across southeast Texas, bringing the total number of fans donated to 24,500 since the start of the program.

“The Texas summers are stifling on their own, but for customers without access to air-conditioning, they can be unbearable,” said Stuart Barrett, vice president of customer service for Entergy Texas. “We know these fans go a long way in helping our customers stay comfortable and help them save money by offering an alternative cooling option.

“Programs like this are successful thanks to the local partners who help us distribute these fans to low-income customers across southeast Texas,” Barrett said. “We’re grateful for our local cities and agencies who help make this program a success every year.”

The following towns and locations that received fans this year include:

City of Dayton, Police Department

City of Daisetta

Some Other Place in Beaumont

Salvation Army in Beaumont

United Christian Care Center in Vidor

Salvation Army in Orange

St. Vincent de Paul in Winnie

Salvation Army in Port Arthur

Community Care Prayer Outreach in Nederland

Caring Christians Sharing in Sour Lake

Christian Care Center in Silsbee

Hardin County United Appeals in Kountze

Tri-County CAP, Inc. in Woodville

Community Assistance Center in Conroe

St. Vincent De Paul – Sacred Heart in Conroe

Interfaith of the Woodlands

The Mission Northeast in New Caney

Cleveland Senior Center

Corrigan City Hall

Covenant with Christ in Cleveland

Shepherd Senior Center

Normangee City Hall

Midway City Hall

Trinity City Hall

Riverside City Hall

Good Shepherd Mission in Huntsville

New Waverly City Hall

Son-shine Outreach Center in Madisonville

Calvert City Hall

Franklin City Hall

Bremond City Hall

Kosse City Hall

Christian Community Center in Navasota

SAAM Place in Somerville

In 2021, the Entergy Corporation and the Entergy Charitable Foundation have helped power stronger, healthier communities by contributing approximately $438,700 to more than 70 nonprofit organizations in Texas during the first two quarters of the year. These grants provided funding and support for broad-based initiatives ranging from education and workforce development to poverty solutions, the arts and community improvement initiatives across southeast Texas.

About Entergy Texas

Entergy Texas, Inc. provides electricity to approximately 473,000 customers in 27 counties. Entergy Texas is a subsidiary of Entergy Corporation, an integrated energy company engaged in electric power production, transmission and retail distribution operations. Entergy delivers electricity to 3 million utility customers in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. Entergy owns and operates one of the cleanest large-scale U.S. power generating fleets with approximately 30,000 megawatts of electric generating capacity, including 7,000 megawatts of nuclear power. Headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, Entergy has annual revenues of $10 billion and approximately 12,500 employees. Learn more at entergy.com and follow @Entergy on social media.

