Dayton HS launches its own painted parking lots for seniors

The BUILDing Excellence Committee at Dayton High School hosted the first annual painted parking spots for seniors. The event took place on Saturday, Aug. 14.

The BUILD Program stands for Building, Understanding, Integrity, Leadership and Discipline. These qualities help BUILD excellence at Dayton High School. Thirty eager Bronco Seniors participated in this event.

Each student was able to design a parking spot customized to their own personality.

Here is another look at the designs at the Dayton High School parking lot.

“They put in a lot of time, effort, and sweat-equity, and were very proud of the end result. It was extremely heartwarming to see our students have fun and create memories alongside their family and friends. It is rewarding to know our students smile each morning with pride as they pull into their personalized parking spot,” said Morgan Lossow, president of the BUILD Committee.

A statement from Dayton ISD added, “The BUILDing Excellence Committee looks forward to continuing this tradition. Thank you staff, students, and parents for your support. It’s always a great day to be a Bronco!”





Share this: Twitter

Facebook

