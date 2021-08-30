Martha Jean Corbin Quillen was born on May 13, 1929 in Bloomington, Indiana to Clyde Corbin and Geneva Owen Corbin. Martha passed on to be with the Lord on August 27, 2021 in New Caney, Texas.

Martha is survived by her brother Wallace Corbin of Bloomington, Indiana, her daughters Susan Jaeger of Mojave Valley, Arizona, Sandra Kirby of Springville, Indiana, Rita Baucom of Tarkington, Texas, their spouses, Jennifer Kelley Lester of Splendora, Texas, daughter-in Law, Debby Quillen of Conroe, Texas, her grandchildren, great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren and a host of other family and friends. She was preceded in death by husband, Frank Otis Quillen, son, Timothy Quillen, granddaughter, Michelle Jaeger and grandson, Justin Kirby.

Martha retired from the medical profession. Her career in the medical field began early as a hospital aide at the Bloomington Hospital in Bloomington, Indiana. She retired as a Surgical-Technician from Northeast Medical Center in Humble, Texas.

Her family meant everything to her and especially all of her grandchildren.

Martha will be laid to rest in a private family ceremony at the Cleveland Memorial Cemetery on Monday, August 30, 2021 at 10:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation (In memory of Martha Jean Corbin Quillen) for research to the Alzheimer’s Association: https://act.alz.org/donate or senior care to: Total Loving Care Assisted Living – 23370 Johnson Rd. New Caney, Texas 77357

