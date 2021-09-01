Efforts underway to collect relief items for Hurricane Ida victims in Louisiana

Liberty County residents are pulling together to collect items to help our neighbors to the east in Louisiana as they recover from Hurricane Ida, which left behind a swath of devastation that might take many months to overcome. Here are some of the local collection sites:

KENEFICK FD

Kenefick Fire Department, HWY 321 Fire Department, and Liberty County Hazmat will be accepting donations for hurricane victims in Louisiana. The donation drop-off point will be at the Kenefick Fire Department starting today through Saturday, from 4:30-7:30 pm. Items that will be accepted are water, food, tarps, etc.

OPEN HOUSE MINISTRIES

Open House Ministries, 3605 N. Main Street in Liberty, is collecting diapers, formula, blankets, cleaning supplies, mop buckets, mops, brooms, paper products, plastic dinnerware, shampoo, deodorant, toothbrushes, toothpaste, laundry detergent, non-perishable food items, water, toilet paper, trash bags, feminine hygiene products and large contractor bags. No clothes are being accepted at this time. For questions, call Pastor Donald Scott at 936-346-7864.

LIBERTY ELKS LODGE

Liberty Elks Lodge is gathering donations of dry goods, toiletries, paper goods and diapers for hurricane victims. When the storm passes and it’s safe to travel, Lodge members will take supplies to the area. The collection will begin at 2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 30. If you have things you wish to donate, drop them off at the Liberty Elks Lodge, 650 Wallisville Road, Liberty. Only non-perishable goods will be accepted.

HEAVENS ARMY

Heaven’s Army in Tarkington is hoping to return the love Liberty County residents received during Hurricane Harvey from Louisiana residents. The organization is working closely with several churches and ministries in order to get items to them and help with clean up. If you would like to donate, please contact LaNora Purvis at 832-401-7965. If you would like to be boots on the ground and help with chainsaw cleanup, please contact Howard Purvis at 832-401-8163. The organization is looking to borrow an RV that can be used as a camp/resting area for the workers.

Note: This list will be updated with more collection sites should they become available.

