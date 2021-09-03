Splendora PD seizes 72 pounds of pot in traffic stop

Splendora Police Department removed 72 pounds of marijuana with an approximate street value of $654,000 from a vehicle during a traffic stop just after noon Friday, Sept. 3.

According to Lt. James “Troy” Teller, a spokesperson for Splendora Police Department, a black Ford Ranger was stopped for speeding when officers detected an odor of marijuana emanating from the vehicle.

“The driver was instructed to step out of the vehicle where he was detained,” he said.

A large stash of marijuana was reportedly found inside this black Ford Ranger on Friday in Splendora.

The vehicle was moved to Splendora Police Department’s headquarters where the investigation continued and a thorough search was conducted.

“During the search, officers located 72 pounds of marijuana inside several large black bags inside the truck rear seat compartment,” Teller said.

The male driver was arrested and charged with Felony Possession of Marijuana. He was transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

