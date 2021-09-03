Sign-ups underway for TVE baby parade

The 50 states that make up the union will be the theme for this year’s TVE Baby Parade, which is set for 10 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 13, in historic downtown Liberty. Parade entrants should create their floats using the culture, cuisine and characteristics that make their state of choice unique.

There will be no duplications, so the earlier you sign up, the better your chances of getting one of your top state choices. Entries are accepted on a first-come, first-served basis.

The 50 states theme was originally intended for the 2020 baby parade, which was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. With plans to go ahead this year, the Baby Parade committee is working hard to make sure that everyone has an opportunity to participate and plan.

The baby parade has five divisions – Walking, Riding, Western Riding, Small Float and Large Float.

For Walking, a child or group of children must walk without assistance from an individual or vehicle. Parents may pull a cart or item with the entry as a means of enhancing the entry, but no children will be allowed to ride.

For the Riding division, children may ride in a non-motorized vehicle such as a stroller, bicycle or wagon. Battery-operated vehicles will be allowed. Platforms may not be built on the vehicle and all children in the entry must be riding.

For Western Riding division, a child or group of children are allowed to ride on a horse, miniature horse or other livestock.

For the Small Float division, a group of no more than five children may ride on a float with the base being no longer than 5 X 10-feet and height not to exceed 14-feet. These floats will be measured before the parade to prevent any discrepancies. Any float that exceeds the measurements will be moved into the Large Float division. No exceptions will be made.

For the Large Float division, a group of no more than 10 children will ride on a float with a base no larger than 12 feet wide and 14 feet tall. The length should be determined by the builders with regards to the turns necessary on the parade route.

There will be first, second and third-place awards given in each division. The awards ceremony will take place on the steps of the Liberty County Courthouse immediately after the parade.

To reserve your “state,” call the Baby Parade Committee Chairpersons, Brittany Hudnall, 281-658-7932, or Jennifer Regen, 713-540-3708, or send email to tveparades@yahoo.com. Entry forms are available online at https://www.tvefair.com/events/2021/baby-parade or at the TVE Fair office on FM 563, Liberty.

For a complete list of the rules, go online to https://cdn.saffire.com/files.ashx?t=fg&rid=TVEFair&f=BP_Rules_2020.pdf

