Anthony Long Bledsoe, age 52, of Splendora, Texas, passed away Tuesday, August 31, 2021. He was born May 23, 1969 in Birmingham, Alabama to parents Rebecca (Becky) Bledsoe and Robert (Bob) Bledsoe.

Survivors include his wife, Tricia Bledsoe; parents, Rebecca (Becky) Bledsoe and Robert (Bob) Bledsoe; son, Carson Bledsoe; daughters, Hannah and Katrina Bledsoe; sisters, Virginia Koepsell and Max Koepsell, Leslie Davis and Larry Schwimmer; father-in-law, Norman Bonnette; sister-in-law, Tayra and Matt Peterson; brother-in-law, Nathan and Emily Bonnette; nieces and nephews, Charlee Koepsell, Maci Koepsell, Bradley Davis, Rebekah Davis-Allen, Abigail Peterson, Joanna Peterson, Christian Peterson, Noam Bonnette, and Waylon Bonnette; great-nieces and nephews, Alex Davis and Max Davis, Ellie Davis- Woolley and Brooklyn Allen.

Services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, September 5, 2021 at Liberty Church, Cleveland, Texas. Interment will follow at Pace Stancil Memorial Rest Gardens, Cleveland, Texas.

