Catalina Arevalo, 77, of Dayton, Texas, passed away at her home on Wednesday, September 1, 2021, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on March 24, 1944, in Santa Barbara de Tutuaca, Municipio de Dr Belisario Dominguez, Chihuahua, Mexico, to the late Francisco Trevizo and Isabel Ruiz. Catalina wed her soulmate Rosario Arevalo and they were married for almost fifty years.

Catalina was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend to many. She was also dedicated, selfless, and the ultimate caregiver. Catalina was a nurturer to all always the first in making sure that everyone was taken care of. She was adored immensely by her grandchildren and she loved taking them on mini trips to the store to spoil them with a treat. Catalina was passionate about cooking and enjoyed spending time in the kitchen. She was adamant about cooking something different for each of her grandchildren whenever they were at her house. Catalina’s favorite hobby of all was her family and being able to spend time with them all. She will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all who knew and loved her.

Catalina gave her life to the Lord. She and Rosario were dedicated to their faith and served the Lord in their church, Iglesia Cristiana Viva Eterna.

Catalina was preceded in death by her parents. She leaves behind to cherish her loving memory, her husband Rosario; her children Georgina Montes and husband Jose, Gicela Simmons and husband Jerry, Armando Arevalo and wife Irene and Patricia Arevalo and husband Gilbert Lagunas; her grandchildren Nathen, Samantha, Aaron, Ivan, Gabriela, Sydney Simmons, Jason and Jennifer Lopez, Justin Montes, Sofia, Lilliana, and Oliver Arevalo, Leslie, Andres, and Victor Lagunas; her numerous siblings; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

Friends are invited to a visitation with the family from 3pm until 7pm, on Monday, September 6, 2021, at Eastgate Church, 1707 County Rd 611, in Dayton. Funeral services will be held at 10am, on Tuesday, September 7, 2021 at Eastgate Church, with Pastor Cleto Tovar, officiating.

