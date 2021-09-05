Edward Lewis Tanner, 57, of Hull, our beloved husband, and father, was called to his eternal resting place on Tuesday, August 31, 2021, in Houston. He entered this world on November 12, 1963, in Liberty, TX. Edward was born to Hal Lewis Tanner and Freida Haynes.

He was preceded in death by his mother Freida Haynes Tanner.

Survivors are his wife Maude Jordan of Hull; father, Hal Tanner of Hull; son, Allen E. Jordan of San Francisco, CA. Daughters, Brandy Romero and husband Navarr of Hull; Rita Breaux and husband Anthony of Dayton; Felicia Pillgreen of Hull; Rose Garcia and husband Michael of Amarillo; Carolyn Hendricks and husband Jordan of Dayton. Sisters, Claudia Benoit and husband Chuck of Hardin; Bonnie Gaston and husband Frank of Hull; and Sandra Tanner of Liberty.

Bubba worked as a welder at Amico Klemp in Dayton. He was a hard worker and did his best to provide for his family. He loved riding motorcycles and was a proud member of the San Jacinto High Rollers motorcycle club for many years where they nicknamed him Skully. Bubba was a loving husband, to his wife, Louise and was extremely proud of his daughter, Brandy, and his grandchildren. Bubba was a devoted son to his father Hal. He was a joy to be around and loved to make people smile and laugh. He will be forever missed by all who knew and loved him.

Grandchildren are Navarr Jr. Izyah, Farrah, Christen, Ryen, Collen, Hope, and Luke.

There will be a gathering of family and friends on Wednesday, September 8, 2021, from 5:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. at Faith & Family Chapel.

A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.

