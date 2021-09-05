Shelly Renee Luther, 50, of Cleveland, Texas passed away on Thursday, September 2, 2021. She was born on Friday, March 19, 1971, in Haskell, Texas to Samuel Hanks and Cristy (Miller) Hanks, both of whom have preceded her in death. Left to cherish her memory is her loving wife of 8 years Jackie Luther; children, Michael Salas and wife Clarissa of Abilene, Phillip Salas and Rosa Silva of Abilene, Brittany Nachon and husband Jaime of Abilene, Shadoe Hinrichs and husband Bryant of Flower Mountain, Freedom Trejo and wife Samantha of Abilene, and Misty Luther of Cleveland; brother, Shannon Martin and wife Kim of Tye; grandchildren, Isaac, Jaiden, Cristy, Devhree, Brantlee, Shaya, Kinzlee, Kaylee, Chloe, Brandyn, JJ, and Hallie; nephew, Randall Martin; a host of nieces and nephews, along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends. Visitation for Shelly will be held at Neal Funeral Home on Friday, September 10, 2021, from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm. Funeral Services for Shelly will be held at Neal Funeral Home on Saturday, September 11, 2021, at 1:00 pm. Interment for Shelly will immediately follow at Cleveland Memorial Cemetery. Andy Hunt officiating.

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

