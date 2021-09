Liberty County Jail arrest report, Sept. 4, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Sept. 4, 2021:

Trussell, Amanda Kay – Disorderly Conduct

Mozingo, Ethan James – Assault Causing Bodily Injury

Hefner, Charles Brandon – Public Intoxication

Deal, Carly Ann – Public Intoxication

Burkett, Danny Seyridon – Civil Commitment Requirement

Nguyen, Nahan – Driving While Intoxicated

Sanchez Mendoza, Matilde Jesus – Public Intoxication

Berber, Eric Lane – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Biddle, Juergen – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Nelson, Brian Allen – No Fishing License, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility, Speeding, No Driver’s License and Assault Causing Bodily Injury

Zieschang, Gary Wayne – Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility, Violating Driver’s License Restriction, Violating Promise to Appear, Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

