The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Sept. 5, 2021:

Nolan, Jeffrey Jordan – Public Intoxication

Alderette, Maxi Shyanne – Assault Causing Bodily Injury

Bridges, Crystal Gail – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Thompson, Stacey Layette – Interfering With Emergency Communications

Hoover, Ray Keith – Theft of Firearm

