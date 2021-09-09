Texas State Legislature plans for third special session

State Representative Ernest Bailes and the Texas Legislature prepare to begin a third special session on Monday, Sept. 20, 2021.

According to Governor Abbott’s proclamation, the following agenda items have been identified for consideration:

Redistricting plans based upon the 2020 Census, apportioning the State of Texas into legislative regions in order to elect state-level officials

Legislation creating appropriations from the federal American Rescue Plan Act of 2021

Measures forbidding a student from competing in athletic competitions designated for the sex opposite of the student’s sex at birth

Legislation addressing a state or local government’s ability to mandate the COVID-19 vaccine

Legislation similar to SB 474, introduced and vetoed during the 87th regular session, preventing the unlawful restraint of a dog.

State Representative Ernest Bailes represents House District 18, including Liberty, San Jacinto and Walker counties.

“The redistricting process happens every 10 years in order to ensure state officials are representative of the rapidly changing Texas population,” Bailes said. “All three counties I represent have experienced growth, and I am looking forward to being present for this unique process.”

The Legislature’s second special session ended on Sept. 2, 2021, after addressing several priority issues including a “13th Check” for retired teachers, bail reform, virtual learning expansion, election integrity, border security, and family violence prevention.

“I encourage constituents to continue to reach out to my office with any questions or concerns regarding the upcoming special session,” Bailes said. “Representing the hardworking people of my district has been and always will be my top priority.”

About Representative Bailes

Elected in 2016, State Representative Ernest Bailes represents House District 18, including Liberty, San Jacinto, and Walker counties. Bailes, a lifelong rancher and agriculturalist, was raised on his family’s dairy and beef cattle operation in East Texas. He grew up in Shepherd and earned his B.S. from Texas A&M University in 2004.

Ernest and his wife, Courtney live in Shepherd, Texas with their two sons, Cinco and Rigby. Both sons attend Coldspring-Oakhurst CISD where Courtney is a school teacher. Ernest is active in the community and serves on various boards, including the San Jacinto County Fair Association, San Jacinto County Farm Bureau, and the SISD Technology Advisory Committee.

