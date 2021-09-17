Donald Eugene Siddall, 61, of Conroe, Texas was called to his Heavenly home on Saturday, September 11, 2021. He was born on Saturday, November 14, 1959, in Houston, Texas. Donald was preceded in death by his father, William Siddall, brothers, Robert Siddall and Carl Siddall.

Left to cherish his memory is his loving companion of 11 years, Alicia Rowland; children, Elizabeth Hommel and husband Matthew, Ann Siddall and John Villareal, and Christina Siddall; mother, Nora Siddall; brother, Anthony Siddall; sisters, Julia Bradford and husband William, Theresa Siddall, Sheila Siddall Vivola and husband John, Jennie Siddall, and Rhonda Siddall; grandchildren, Gavin Hommel, Landen Siddall, Dillon Key, Brighton Siddall, Kahlan Villareal, Kahleb Villareal, Kahyden Villareal, Kahysen Villareal, Kahyla Villareal, and Kahra Villareal; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends. A graveside service for Donald will be held on Friday, September 17, 2021, at Ryan Cemetery at 2:00 pm. Silas Hare officiating.

Pallbearers for the service will be Bubba, Johnathan, Matthew, Gavin, Dalton, and Josiah

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

