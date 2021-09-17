Lisa Reanna Nutter, 54, of Dayton, Texas, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, September 12, 2021, at her home in Dayton. She was born on March 25, 1967, in Oak Cliff, Texas to Kenneth and Linda Hauenstein Rich. Lisa graduated from Crosby High School, the class of 1985. She later took courses to earn her certificate in tax preparation for H&R Block. Lisa worked as a manager and Tax Specialist for more than fifteen years with H&R Block, a job that she thoroughly enjoyed doing. She previously assisted her husband Michael in his business, Twin Rivers Retrievers, LLC raising puppies and helping wherever she was needed.

Lisa was dedicated in her faith and loved serving the Lord. She was a member of The Little Country Church in New Caney. Lisa was also a former member of the Hunting Retriever Club (HRC) and the Colorado Retriever Club.

Lisa was a loving and devoted daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend to many. She had a good heart, was very smart and detail-orientated. Lisa pursued many interests, some of which included crafting and cooking. She was an excellent cook and enjoyed being in her kitchen. Lisa’s favorite hobby of all was spending time with her family and her precious granddaughters whom she adored immensely. She was an avid lover of dogs, especially Labrador Retrievers. Lisa will be greatly missed and fondly remembered by all who knew and loved her.

Lisa was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents George and LaVerne Hauenstein and her paternal grandparents H.B. and Sally Rich; and her brother Jason Lee Rich. She leaves behind to cherish her loving memory, her parents Kenneth and Linda Rich; her husband of thirty years, Michael Nutter of Dayton; her daughters Skylar Walter and husband Joseph of New Caney and Courtenay Nutter of Dayton; her granddaughters Lena Nutter and Adeline Walter; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

Friends are invited to visit with the family beginning at 10am, on Monday, September 20, 2021, at The Little Country Church, 1435 FM 2100 in Crosby. A funeral service will follow at 11am, with Pastor Jerry Hovater officiating. A graveside service and committal will immediately follow in Palms Memorial Park Cemetery, 2421 TX-146 in Dayton.

Condolences can be shared online with the family by visiting http://www.SterlingFuneralHome

To send flowers to Lisa’s family, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

