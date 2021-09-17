Woodie Lee Jackson, age 78 of Shepherd, Texas passed away Saturday, September 11, 2021. He was born May 15, 1943 in Austin, Texas to parents Elwood and Lilley Mae Jackson who preceded him in death along with his brother, James Elwood Jackson.

Survivors include his wife of 60 years, Michelene Jackson; sons, Ivan Lee Jackson, Brian Jackson and wife Jessica, and Russell Jackson; half-brothers, Larry Jackson, Terry Jackson, and Gary Jackson; half-sister, Sherry Jackson; grandchildren, Tyler Lee Jackson, Dalton Leeroy Keith Jackson, Keleey Ann Phillips, Kassidy Phillips, Jacob Morgan, and Amanda Kyle; great-grandchildren, Leilani Phillips and Jocelyn Banks; along with numerous other relatives and friends.

A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Friday, September 17, 2021 at Pleasant Valley Cemetery, Marble Falls, Texas.

