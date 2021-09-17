Manuel De Jesus Hernandez, 43, of Houston, Texas passed away on Wednesday, September 15, 2021. He was born on Saturday, March 11, 1978, in San Salvador, El Salvador.

Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 10 years, Rocio Perez; children, Cindy Ventura, Erika Hernandez, Lesly Hernandez, and Christian Gonzalez; parents, Jose Hernandez and Amanda (Paz) Hernandez; sister, Claudia Coreas and husband William; grandchild, Elina Gonzalez; nephew, William Javier Coreas; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends.

Visitation for Manuel will be held at Neal Funeral Home on Friday, September 17, 2021, from 9:00 am to 11:00 am. Funeral Services for Manuel will begin at 11:00 am following the visitation. Interment for Manuel will immediately follow at Cleveland Memorial Cemetery. Israel Lopez officiating.

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

