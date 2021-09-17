Liberty County Jail arrest report, Sept. 14, 2021

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Sept. 14, 2021:

  • Valentino, Stefan – Failure to Identify Fugitive/Give False Information, Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance (two counts) and Possession of a Controlled Substance (three counts)
  • Masters, Daniel Wesley – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle
  • Keith, Travis Weaver – Driving While Intoxicated, third or more
  • Ordner, Kyle – Use of Sidewalk
  • Lyle, Raven Dawn – Bond Forfeiture-Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon and Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Steel, Sarah Jean – Aggravated Assault
  • Keith, Travis Weaver
  • Lyle, Raven Dawn
  • Masters, Daniel Wesley
  • Ordner, Kyle
  • Steel, Sarah Jean
  • Valentino, Stefan

1 COMMENT

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.