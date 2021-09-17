Liberty County Jail arrest report, Sept. 14, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Sept. 14, 2021:

Valentino, Stefan – Failure to Identify Fugitive/Give False Information, Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance (two counts) and Possession of a Controlled Substance (three counts)

Masters, Daniel Wesley – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle

Keith, Travis Weaver – Driving While Intoxicated, third or more

Ordner, Kyle – Use of Sidewalk

Lyle, Raven Dawn – Bond Forfeiture-Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon and Possession of a Controlled Substance

Steel, Sarah Jean – Aggravated Assault

