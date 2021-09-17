Liberty County Jail arrest report, Sept. 15, 2021

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Sept. 15, 2021:

  • Allen, Donovan Wild – Assault Causing Bodily Injury
  • Cates, Eric Wayne – Driving While License Invalid
  • Thornton, Todd Anthony – Aggravated Assault Causing Serious Bodily Injury, Assault/Family Violence, Expired Registration and Assault Causing Bodily Injury
  • Singer, Max Benjamin – Bond Forfeiture-Burglary of a Building and Theft of Property
  • Semien, Michael Anthony Jr. – Possession of Marijuana
  • Richard, Kathy Day – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Ellis, Christopher Dewayne – Evading Arrest or Detention
  • Jordan, Christopher Michael – No Driver’s License, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility and Displaying Expired License Plate
  • Wilson, Nicholas I – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
  • Nelson, Jonathan Ray – Evading Arrest or Detention
  • Allen, Donovan Wild
  • Ellis, Christopher Dewayne
  • Nelson, Jonathan Ray
  • Richard, Kathy Day
  • Semien, Michael Anthony Jr.
  • Singer, Max Benjamin
  • Thornton, Todd Anthony
  • Wilson, Nicholas I

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.