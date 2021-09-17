Liberty County Jail arrest report, Sept. 15, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Sept. 15, 2021:
- Allen, Donovan Wild – Assault Causing Bodily Injury
- Cates, Eric Wayne – Driving While License Invalid
- Thornton, Todd Anthony – Aggravated Assault Causing Serious Bodily Injury, Assault/Family Violence, Expired Registration and Assault Causing Bodily Injury
- Singer, Max Benjamin – Bond Forfeiture-Burglary of a Building and Theft of Property
- Semien, Michael Anthony Jr. – Possession of Marijuana
- Richard, Kathy Day – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Ellis, Christopher Dewayne – Evading Arrest or Detention
- Jordan, Christopher Michael – No Driver’s License, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility and Displaying Expired License Plate
- Wilson, Nicholas I – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
- Nelson, Jonathan Ray – Evading Arrest or Detention