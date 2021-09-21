Carolyn Denise Davis, 60, of Daisetta, TX, passed away at her residence on Wednesday, September 15, 2021. Mrs. Davis was born on August 13, 1961, to Joseph Gross and Patsy Hatcher in Liberty, TX. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Mrs. Davis is preceded in death by her father, Joseph Gross. Those left to cherish her memory are her mother, Patsy Gross of Batson, TX; her husband, Raymond Davis of Daisetta, TX; sons, Christopher Jones, and wife, Codi of Hull, TX and Jonathan Davis and wife Racheal of Hull, TX; brother, Richard Gross of Liberty, TX; sisters, Shirley Anderson of Batson, TX and Patty Wilson and husband Kenneth of Dayton, TX; grandchildren, Logan & Walker Jones and Jonathan Jr. and Amelia Davis; best friends, Lesha Page, Elva Neil, and Helen Dockery; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends; and her loving dog, Max.

A service of remembrance will be held Wednesday, September 22, 2021, at 1:00 P.M. at Faith & Family Chapel with Pastor Harland Strothers officiating. Interment to follow at Guedry Cemetery in Batson. A gathering of family and friends will be Wednesday, September 22, 2021, from 11:00 A.M. until 1:00 A.M. at Faith & Family Chapel.

Honoring Mrs. Davis as pallbearers are Logan Jones, Ted Anderson, William Anderson, Matt Martin, Chris Kirsch, and Tony Lee.

