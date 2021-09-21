James Martin Carlin, 68, of Anahuac, Texas, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, September 12, 2021, at his home. He was born on April 25, 1953, in Cleveland Ohio, to the late Dennis B Carlin, Jr. and Patricia M. (Rochford) Carlin Dorr. Jim graduated from high school in Berea, Ohio. Jim was a veteran of the United States Army, having proudly served his country in the military police. For his military contributions, he was awarded the National Defense Service Medal and received high achievements as a Marksman. He attended Ohio State University for a few years before relocating to work in the oilfields in Louisiana and Texas. Jim met his wife in Beaumont, Texas, where he spent the first five years of their marriage doing the difficult job of being a stay-at-home dad. After which, he worked as a corrections officer for the Texas Department of Criminal Justice until his retirement.

Jim enjoyed playing harmonica and refurbishing furniture. He had a passion for cooking, making the most tasteful spaghetti sauce, pizza, and homemade cakes for the family’s birthdays. Jim was a very thoughtful person and believed in doing the right thing without recognition. He was also very radical about what he said, not the least bit concerned about how it came across, just always so straightforward.

Jim was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend to many who knew him. He was preceded in death by his parents; his step-father Edward Dorr; and his brother Patrick M. Dorr. He leaves behind to cherish his loving memory, his wife of thirty-two years, Gladys (Porter) Carlin; his children Aaron D. Carlin, Kathleen A. Carlin (Jacqueline Swift), and Sarah P. Carlin (Dylan Rose); his granddaughter Ava P. Carlin; his siblings Robert C. Dorr, Brian T. Dorr, Mary (Dorr) Clarke, and Brigitte E. Dorr; his step-sister Cynthia M. Dorr; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

It was Jim’s wish that after his death he be thrown to the alligators when he started to smell, but his family decided cremation was a better choice. He had a rather morbid sense of humor!

In lieu of flowers, anyone wishing to may make a donation to the charity of their choice in his memory.

